KTOO

Local Government | Southeast | Wildlife

Sitka reconvenes task force after worst year for bear killings in decades

by

A bear in the underbrush
14 brown bears were euthanized in Sitka in 2021. (Photo courtesy of Meredith Redick)

The first brown bears of spring have been spotted in Sitka. Not a moment too soon, the assembly is reviving a bear task force to address increasing conflict between bears and humans within the community.

The new task force will spend six months investigating Sitka’s bear history, reviewing the work of the last task force — which was established in 2005 — and studying bear deterrent efforts in other communities.

Assembly member Crystal Duncan, who sponsored the discussion item with Rebecca Himschoot, said the decision came on the heels of Sitka’s worst year for bear killings in the last 30 years.

“We want to prevent that,” Duncan said. “And we know that it needs to start now.”

Last year’s bear activity was unprecedented. Fourteen bears were euthanized in Sitka last year — more than double any other year on record since 1980.

The Sitka Tribe of Alaska asked the Assembly to prioritize the community’s bear issue during the government to government meeting this winter. And on March 8, Fish and Game wildlife biologist Stephen Bethune told the assembly that the community needs to figure out a way to deal with its garbage problem.

“If there was one, one method that is going to significantly impact our issues, it’s bear resistant containers,” he said.

City Administrator John Leach said that whatever the bear working group came up with, there would be a price tag for the city to consider.

“We talk about bear proof cans — they’re expensive,” Leach said. “We may not be able to do that across the entire community, and may be targeted to higher traffic areas for bears. But there’s a cost to that.”

The task force will include representatives from Fish and Game, the city, the Sitka Tribe, BIHA and the Sitka National Historical Park, and other groups.

The city is also seeking two at-large volunteers to join the task force.

KCAW - Sitka

KCAW is our partner station in Sitka. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Alaska Board of Game to consider subsistence use protections for Nushagak Peninsula caribou herd

The board will consider a proposal to designate the Nushagak Peninsula caribou herd as a resource culturally and traditionally used for subsistence.

A moose stands on train tracks in the snow while a blue and yellow train engine waits for it to get out of the way

Hungry, aggressive moose put mushers on high alert before Iditarod

Reports of aggressive moose have spread south, including into areas that Iditarod mushers will pass through.

A small black bear walks along a large fallen log in a green forest

The Forest Service is working to increase access to an underused Southeast bear-viewing site

The U.S. Forest Service says one of Southeast’s best bear-viewing sites has been under-utilized for decades, but the agency is updating infrastructure and re-tooling visitor permits to increase access.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications