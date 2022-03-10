Newscast – Thursday, March 10, 2022

In this newscast:
- Masks will become optional in Juneau schools beginning April 4
- Retired public employees and the state settle two lawsuits over medical and dental plan changes
- An Alaska lawmaker calls efforts to remove a war criminal’s name from a major state highway a case of cancel culture
- Faculty at Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School discover vandalism that includes a swastika
- Juneau School Board members hope for higher school funding from state lawmakers
- The International Longshore and Warehouse Union says they won’t touch Russian ships or cargo
- The Brooks Camp at Katmai National Park and Preserve says it will operate at 100% capacity this season