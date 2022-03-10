KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, March 10, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Masks will become optional in Juneau schools beginning April 4
  • Retired public employees and the state settle two lawsuits over medical and dental plan changes
  • An Alaska lawmaker calls efforts to remove a war criminal’s name from a major state highway a case of cancel culture
  • Faculty at Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School discover vandalism that includes a swastika
  • Juneau School Board members hope for higher school funding from state lawmakers
  • The International Longshore and Warehouse Union says they won’t touch Russian ships or cargo
  • The Brooks Camp at Katmai National Park and Preserve says it will operate at 100% capacity this season

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications