KTOO

Economy | Energy & Mining | Politics | State Government

Alaska sees a swift drop in the value of its Russian investments and looks to sell

by

Commissioner of the Department of Revenue Lucinda Mahoney talks about the declining value of the state government's Russian assets as Gov. Mike Dunleavy listens on March 8, 20222, in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Olivia Ebertz/KYUK)
Commissioner of the Department of Revenue Lucinda Mahoney talks about the declining value of the state government’s Russian assets as Gov. Mike Dunleavy listens on Tuesday in the Capitol. (Photo by Olivia Ebertz/KYUK)

The value of investments in Russia held by the State of Alaska, including the permanent fund, has declined steeply since Russia invaded Ukraine, the state’s top revenue official said Tuesday.

Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney said the value of state-held Russian stocks, bonds and other investments has declined from $267 million at the end of last year to a current estimate of no more than $15 million.

The Russian stock market has been closed since the invasion. But Mahoney said the state plans to sell its Russian assets when it can.

“We believe that the financial conditions in Russia have and will continue to deteriorate, such that it makes it prudent to sell these securities and bonds,” she said at a news conference.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Mahoney said the permanent fund corporation will have to make its own decisions about selling its Russian assets. The Russian investments were less than three-tenths of 1% of the state’s assets before their value fell.

Dunleavy repeated his call last week for a series of steps aimed at punishing Russia. He also continued to criticize the Biden Administration for its handling of several proposed oil, gas and mining projects.

“Really, it’s nothing short of an attempt to snuff out the life of Alaska as a state,” he said. “And when we need these resources more now than ever, they’re doubling down on this stuff. It makes no sense at all.”

Both the governor and the revenue commissioner expressed frustration with banks that will not support drilling for oil and gas in the Arctic but continue to invest in Russia.

Dunleavy also called on the Legislature to quickly pass permanent fund dividend payments to help Alaskans deal with inflation. He said he expects the state will announce next week that its projected revenues are now billions of dollars more than projected spending.

Andrew Kitchenman

State Government Reporter, Alaska Public Media & KTOO

State government plays an outsized role in the life of Alaskans. As the state continues to go through the painful process of deciding what its priorities are, I bring Alaskans to the scene of a government in transition.

Read next

Alaska House bill would start process to rename highway named after convicted war criminal

A member of a group that represents Asian and Pacific Islander people in Alaska says changing the name would recognize the role Filipino Americans have played in the state for 100 years.

A formal portrait of a woman wearing a red blazer

Charlie Pierce picks Edie Grunwald as running mate in Alaska governor’s race

In her appearance alongside Pierce on Saturday, Grunwald said she wanted to purge ineligible voters from participating in elections.

Alaska House Finance Committee members review documents during public testimony on the committee's draft budget on March 4, 2022, in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Pictured are Reps. DeLena Johnson, R-Palmer; Adam Wool, D-Fairbanks; Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage; Kelly Merrick, R-Eagle River; Neal Foster, D-Nome; Dan Ortiz, I-Ketchikan; and Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks.

Alaska House committee drafts budget with $2,500 total for PFD and energy relief check

The budget proposal unveiled on Friday by the House Finance Committee would spend over $4 billion in state funding to run state government. That’s $148 million more than Dunleavy proposed. 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications