It was an intimate discussion between two friends that began on the radio, not long after George Floyd was murdered. Heather Pedersen, who is white, worried about how the social upheaval from this tragedy would affect her black friend, Kelli Patterson – who is also one of the hosts of Culture Rich Conversations, a weekly program produced by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

In this week’s program, the candid conversation between two friends continues with an update on their lives since 2020. During that time, both women bought a house, juggled challenges at work, enthusiastically supported their sons in high school sports – and both got sick from COVID. Despite the similarities, their racial backgrounds made those experiences very different.

You can hear Culture Rich Conversations on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.