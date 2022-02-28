KTOO

Indian cuisine featured on Foodie Friday. Saving the Eldred Rock Lighthouse. Juneau Nordic Ski Club fundraiser. 

On Friday, Studio 2K was filled with the aromas that could transport you to India, thanks to  Nimmy Philips, featured in this week’s Foodie Friday.

Nimmy Philips, owner of Spice Juneau Indian Cuisine, opened her business in June, 2021 in the midst of the pandemic. So far, it’s a decision she’s glad she made.
Nimmy Philips’ grandmother, Anna John, in her thirties. She was in her mid-nineties when she died last year. But Philips says she keeps her memories alive with her cooking.

Philips bought the Saffron restaurant in downtown Juneau during the height of pandemic, remodeled it, revamped the menu and re-opened as the Spice Juneau Indian Restaurant.

As if that were not risky enough, she traded her career as engineer to pursue her passion as restauranteur.

On Friday, she brought a chicken dish with cucumber and yogurt salad to sample, recipes from her grandmother, who taught her the magic of spices.

Also on the program:

  • An update on efforts to restore the Eldred Rock Lighthouse, a Lynn Canal landmark halfway between Juneau and Haines.
  • The CommuniSki, Juneau Nordic Ski’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Andy Kline hosts this Friday's program.

 

 

Part 1: A Foodie Friday visit with Juneau's "Spice Lady."

Nimmy Phillips makes her own garam masala, a mix of Indian spices.
Guests: Nimmy Philips, owner of Spice Juneau Indian Restaurant
On this week’s Foodie Friday, the story behind the Southern Indian cuisine served at the Spice Juneau Indian Restaurant.

Andy Kline sampling a chicken dish on Foodie Friday. It was prepared from one of Nimmy Philip’ family recipes.

 

Part 2: Eldred Rock Lighthouse, a work in progress.

Guests: Sue York, Eldred Rock Lighthouse Preservation Association
If lighthouses could talk, the one at Eldred Rock would have many stories to tell.

Part 3: Juneau Nordic Ski marathon fundraiser.

Guests: Tristan Knutson-Lombardo, Program Coordinator. Makiah Jensen and Anika Linstid, middle school students.
The Juneau Nordic Ski Club’s annual Communi-ski raised more than $25,000 last year. How all of this money goes to get young people out on skis and embrace the outdoors.

Last year, participants in the Juneau Nordic Communi-Ski logged a combined 1,500 miles.

 

