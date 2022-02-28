Indian cuisine featured on Foodie Friday. Saving the Eldred Rock Lighthouse. Juneau Nordic Ski Club fundraiser. 

On Friday, Studio 2K was filled with the aromas that could transport you to India, thanks to Nimmy Philips, featured in this week’s Foodie Friday.
Philips bought the Saffron restaurant in downtown Juneau during the height of pandemic, remodeled it, revamped the menu and re-opened as the Spice Juneau Indian Restaurant.
As if that were not risky enough, she traded her career as engineer to pursue her passion as restauranteur.
On Friday, she brought a chicken dish with cucumber and yogurt salad to sample, recipes from her grandmother, who taught her the magic of spices.
Also on the program:
- An update on efforts to restore the Eldred Rock Lighthouse, a Lynn Canal landmark halfway between Juneau and Haines.
- The CommuniSki, Juneau Nordic Ski’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Andy Kline hosts this Friday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.
Part 1: A Foodie Friday visit with Juneau's "Spice Lady."
Part 2: Eldred Rock Lighthouse, a work in progress.
If lighthouses could talk, the one at Eldred Rock would have many stories to tell.
Part 3: Juneau Nordic Ski marathon fundraiser.
The Juneau Nordic Ski Club’s annual Communi-ski raised more than $25,000 last year. How all of this money goes to get young people out on skis and embrace the outdoors.