KTOO

Military | Nation & World

Alaska-based troops have not been deployed in response to Russia invasion, commanders say

by

A jet taking off from a military base
An F-22 taking off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during exercises in 2015. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered another 7,000 troops to Europe Thursday to bolster NATO member nations in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But Army and Air Force commands based in Alaska aren’t sending military personnel nor equipment to support the U.S. response.

Spokespersons for both U.S. Army Alaska and the Air Force’s Alaskan Command both said Thursday that the Pentagon has not directed their commands to contribute to the U.S. response.

According to the New York Times, the order to deploy the First Brigade of the Army’s Third Infantry Division will increase the number of U.S. troops that’ve moved closer to Ukraine in recent days to 14,000. And they’ll bring the total number of U.S. troops in Europe to about 100,000.

KUAC - Fairbanks

KUAC is our partner station in Fairbanks. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

President Joe Biden sitting at a desk, seen in profile

Alaska delegation condemns Putin’s aggression; senators say Biden could do more

Sen. Dan Sullivan said Putin is driven by historical grievances and paranoid about neighboring democracies.

Tanks on flatbed cars on a train

How Russia's invasion of Ukraine could impact you

Even people out of immediate harm's way will be affected by what threatens to become the biggest war in Europe since World War II.

Smoke rises from an air defense base

In Ukraine, the road to war was paved by the failure of diplomacy

After days of speculation about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a final decision to invade, events earlier in the week left little room for doubt.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications