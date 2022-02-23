KTOO

Coronavirus | Juneau | Politics | Southeast | State Government

Mask and COVID-19 test requirements are dropped for Alaska State Capitol

by

A masked woman waits in the stairwell of the Capitol in January 2021. On Wednesday, the Legislative Council voted to make masks and COVID-19 optional for lawmakers and others who work in the building. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Legislators and others who work in the Alaska State Capitol are no longer required to wear masks and be tested for COVID-19. The Alaska Legislative Council voted to eliminate the mandates on Wednesday. 

The council required masks throughout the regular session last year but made masks optional during the four special sessions. It reinstated the mandate at the start of the session this year.

The Capitol was closed to the public from March 13, 2020 until June 16, 2021. But it has remained open since then. 

Cases in Juneau and throughout Alaska have fallen steeply since the session started. 

The rules will continue to require those who test positive for the virus to isolate. Individual legislators may continue to require masks in their offices. 

Andrew Kitchenman

State Government Reporter, Alaska Public Media & KTOO

State government plays an outsized role in the life of Alaskans. As the state continues to go through the painful process of deciding what its priorities are, I bring Alaskans to the scene of a government in transition.

