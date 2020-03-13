Capitol building closes to public as lawmakers work to limit spread of coronavirus

Lawmakers voted on Friday to close the Alaska State Capitol building to the public to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Access to the Capitol will be limited to legislators, employees, members of the governor’s administration and journalists.

The Alaska Legislature has also banned state-sponsored travel by legislators and their employees that would require them to leave the state. Lawmakers are still considering what to do if people who have access to the Capitol leave the state on personal business.

Legislators will continue to work, and Alaskans can participate through written testimony or by phone.

The Capitol closure will be effective as of 5 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story.