Many classrooms across the state will take time out this Wednesday to mark Elizabeth Peratrovich Day, in honor of a Língit woman who was one of Alaska’s earliest civil rights leaders.

On Juneau Afternoon, Vera Starbard will talk about how her story is also being shared with children everywhere through PBS’s Molly from Denali series. We’ll also hear from Michelle Martin and Cora Bontrager, who teach Língit language and culture at Harborview Elementary School, about what we can learn from Elizabeth Peratrovich and her fight for the passage Alaska’s 1945 Anti-Discrimination Act.

Also in this program:

An update on the Alaska Folk Festival

KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey’s in-depth interview with the director of the Alaskans AIDS Assistance Association about Moderna’s HIV vaccine.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.