Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on Russia and Ukraine

Around 11:30 a.m. local time, President Biden will deliver remarks about Russia and Ukraine amid escalating tensions in the region. Watch the live video from NPR here or tune in to KTOO 104.3 FM or our live stream.
Around 11:30 a.m. local time, President Biden will deliver remarks about Russia and Ukraine amid escalating tensions in the region. Watch the live video from NPR here or tune in to KTOO 104.3 FM or our live stream.
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.