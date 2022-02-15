KTOO

Uncategorized

Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on Russia and Ukraine



 

Around 11:30 a.m. local time, President Biden will deliver remarks about Russia and Ukraine amid escalating tensions in the region. Watch the live video from NPR here or tune in to KTOO 104.3 FM or our live stream.

NPR News

KTOO is the NPR member station in Juneau. NPR offers its members radio and digital stories.

