KTOO

Politics | Southcentral | State Government

Former state Sen. Johnny Ellis has died

by

Sen. Johnny Ellis addresses the Alaska Senate on April 7, 2014. (Photo by Skip Gray/Gavel Alaska)

Longtime state Sen. Johnny Ellis has died. He was 61.

Friend and former staffer Deb Bonito confirmed that Ellis died Wednesday in Harrison, Arkansas while visiting his brother.

“He was such an honest and enthusiastic public servant to the end,” she said in a text message Thursday. “His last text was sent out yesterday, reminding friends to vote in the upcoming April election.”

Ellis represented neighborhoods near downtown Anchorage in the state Senate from 1992 until he retired for medical reasons in 2017. He was first elected to the state House in 1986.

He was a powerful figure in the Alaska Democratic Party, and news of his death prompted an outpouring of grief Thursday from friends and former colleagues who lauded his kindness, mentorship and hard work for Alaskans.

“He lived in Fairview and represented the people of Fairview, always — always doing the right thing and working hard to make sure there were opportunities for people who needed them,” said Bonito, who was his friend for 40 years.

Ellis had serious illnesses in his final years in the Senate, including cancer and multiple sclerosis.

“His mobility wasn’t great, but (he was) still involved and enthusiastic about life, and always calling people together to meet for lunch or dinner, or go to a movie,” Bonito said. “So it really took us all by surprise.”

Ellis was born in 1960 in Springfield, Missouri. His father was in the Air Force, and the family moved to Alaska in 1975. Ellis graduated from Bartlett High and Claremont McKenna College.

It wasn’t until he was 56 that he came out as gay. It was a secret he kept, even from his closest friends, to dedicate himself to being a legislator.

“It would have affected my district and vulnerable and low-income people in Mountain View and Fairview who had elected me and put their confidence in me, and were expecting me to represent their views and to take care of their interests,” he told Anchorage Daily News columnist Charles Wohlforth in 2016, just before he left office.

Bonito, who talked to his brother, said Ellis wasn’t feeling well Wednesday afternoon and was on his way to a clinic when he became unresponsive.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

A man stands at a lectern at the front of a courtroom as people around him applaud

Alaska Chief Justice Winfree speaks to Legislature about the importance of protecting democracy

It was the 50th anniversary of the first time a chief justice addressed a joint session of the Alaska Legislature.

Chief Justice Daniel Winfree

Watch: 2022 State of the Judiciary Address

This will be Chief Justice Daniel Winfree’s first State of the Judiciary Address.

Anchorage judge to decide fate of $400 million scholarship fund

Lawyers for four Alaska university students and the state government presented their arguments to Superior Court Judge Adolf Zeman on Tuesday to determine the future of the Alaska Higher Education Investment Fund.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications