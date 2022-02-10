KTOO

Crime & Courts | Interior

Fairbanks jury finds Steven Downs guilty in Sophie Sergie’s 1993 murder, sexual assault at UAF dorm

A night photo of a young woman in a blue jacket smiling and playfully holding her arms out from her sides
Sophie Sergie (Photo courtesy of Alaska State Troopers)

A Fairbanks jury found Steven Downs guilty Thursday in the cold case murder and sexual assault of Sophie Sergie at a University of Alaska Fairbanks dormitory nearly 30 years ago.

Steven Downs was an 18-year-old first-year student at UAF in 1993, and presumably had no connection to the victim, Sophie Sergie, who was from the village of Pitkas Point.

Sergie had been a marine biology student at the university, but had taken the semester off to work and save money. She was visiting Fairbanks the weekend of April 25, 1993, for an orthodontist appointment. She stayed in a friend’s room on one of the women’s floors at UAF’s Bartlett Hall, but left to have a late night cigarette.

Sergie was found in the bathtub off the shower stalls in a restroom down the hall.

Downs lived one floor above. He was never suspected of the crime until 2018, when DNA collected from the crime scene was partially matched to a profile in a commercial genealogy database. That profile was Downs’ aunt. Alaska State Troopers traced the genealogy to Downs, and later got a match on DNA taken directly from him.

Alexi Sergie, the victim’s older brother, listened to the verdict remotely from St. Marys, Alaska.

The judge scheduled sentencing for late September.

