Murkowski, breaking with GOP, says Biden is right to nominate a Black woman to Supreme Court

Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Sunday endorsed President Biden’s commitment to pick a Black woman for the Supreme Court and suggested she’d cross the aisle to confirm a highly qualified nominee.

“I want to make sure that the president nominates an exceptional candidate, an exceptional individual,” Murkowski told host Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union. “And I would be honored to be able to support an exceptional African American woman.”

Murkowski, R-Alaska, appeared on the show with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. They are among the Senate’s few moderates. Tapper invited them to talk about bipartisan cooperation, and Murkowski revealed that she could cross the aisle to support Biden’s high court pick. She said the court should reflect the country and needs more diversity.

Biden got his first opportunity to name a new justice when U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer recently announced he’s retiring. Biden pledged during his 2020 campaign to name the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

By supporting Biden’s approach to filling the court vacancy, Murkowski is already taking a more moderate stance than some of her Republican colleagues. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas calls Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman “offensive.”

Murkowski said she wants Biden to pick someone whom senators of both parties can support.

“There are many, many exceptionally well qualified African American women who could move forward into this position,” said Murkowski. “So Mr. President, I’m asking you to look through those critically, and not pick the one that would be to the furthest left.”

Murkowski is running for re-election this year, and Manchin on Sunday announced his endorsement of her campaign. It’s not clear that will win her many votes. Progressives are mad at Manchin for blocking Biden’s Build Back Better bill. The Alaska Republican Party has already endorsed a conservative challenger — Kelly Tshibaka, who has the support of former President Donald Trump.

Murkowski Campaign Manager Nate Adams said Manchin’s endorsement shows she’ll work with senators of any party to advance Alaska priorities.

Murkowski rarely agrees to be a guest on the Sunday talk shows. Her last appearance was on CNN in 2017, with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, after they blocked their Republican colleagues from repealing the Affordable Care Act.