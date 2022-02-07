Deep snow is forcing bison onto the Alaska Highway

Bison have been spending their winters in the farmlands near Delta Junction for decades. But this year’s deep, icy snow pack has forced the animals to forage at farms and travel on roadways. And that’s put both the bison and drivers at risk.

A video making the rounds on YouTube illustrates what can happen when vehicles encounter bison on a roadway. It shows how, with no other way to get around the vehicle except through deep snow off the sides of the road, the bison charged and trampled over the top of a car.

The car was seriously damaged, but the driver reportedly was OK. Neither he nor the person who recorded the video could be reached.

An Alaska State Trooper spokesperson says the agency hasn’t gotten any reports of bison-related wrecks. But Delta Junction-based state Fish and Game Department wildlife tech Clint Cooper says he’s gotten at least two reports of run-ins between the animals and vehicles, one of which killed a bison.

“They’re having a tough time right now, getting through that ice crust and getting to their normal forage,” he said in an interview last week.

Cooper says the December storms that dumped snow and then rain on top have made it very hard for the animals to move around and forage.

“The bison are sticking to the road more, more so than normal, that’s for sure,” he said. “They’re doing whatever they can to stay out of that snow with that crust on the top.”

Cooper says it’s tough for bison and other wildlife to slog through three or four feet of snow. And he says the two-inch layer of ice inflicts injury as they break through it and then lift their legs back up and out of it.

“It’s painful,” he said. “It’ll scrape and cut up their legs when get through that ice.”