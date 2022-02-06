KTOO

Murkowski, Young criticize Republican party calling Jan. 6 attack ‘legitimate political discourse’

Trump supporters crowd the East Plaza of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, two hours before the building was breached. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Alaska Congressman Don Young have asserted that the attack on the Capitol was wrong, a day after their party declared that House January 6 committee is engaged in “persecution … of legitimate political discourse.”

They did not respond to emailed inquiries Friday about the statement from the Republican National Committee, nor did Sen. Dan Sullivan. But Murkowski and Young issued statements Saturday afternoon.

The party on Friday censured only two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee — Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. The censure said the two were persecuting “ordinary citizens” who were engaged in “legitimate political discourse.”

Murkowski’s response condemned not just the criminal acts that occurred at the Capitol but also the reason the rioters went there:

“What happened on January 6, 2021 was an effort to overturn a lawful election resulting in violence and destruction at the Capitol,” she said in a statement sent to reporters and posted on her social media channels.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

