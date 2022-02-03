Thursday, February 3rd: Winter Storm Advisory

Juneau has been hit with a series of storms this winter that brought heavy snow, followed by record heavy rains, which in turn brought flooding, roof collapses and avalanches.

This week another system is pushing through Southeast Alaska dumping a load of heavy snow. How fast it turns into rain, depends upon the outcome of a wrestling match between warm and cold air in the upper atmosphere. Floyd says he’s been a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Juneau for 13 years, and it’s still hard to predict the exact timing of when the snow transitions into rain. But when it happens, it will likely be a long stretch of rainy weather.