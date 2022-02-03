KTOO

Thursday, February 3rd: Winter Storm Advisory

National Weather Service satellite image of what meteorologists call a complex weather system that’s funneling heavy snow to Southeast Alaska, followed by heavy rain.

Juneau has been hit with a series of storms this winter that brought heavy snow, followed by record heavy rains, which in turn brought flooding, roof collapses and avalanches.

This week another system is pushing through Southeast Alaska dumping a load of  heavy snow. How fast it turns into rain, depends upon the outcome of a wrestling match between warm and cold air in the upper atmosphere. Floyd says he’s been a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Juneau for 13 years, and it’s still hard to predict the exact timing of when the snow transitions into rain. But when it happens, it will likely be a long stretch of rainy weather.

Weather wars: Cold air vs. warm air

Pete Boyd, Meteorologist, Juneau National Weather Service

