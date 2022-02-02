KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday, February 2nd: Kirsten Shelton exhibit opens at Juneau-Douglas City Museum. Juneau Police Department monthly update. Nancy DeCherney’s Juneau First Friday preview.

by

Kirsten Shelton’s pen and ink drawings are incredibly lifelike. She will give a talk and a mini-workshop at the City Museum on Saturday, February 5th at 10:30 a.m.

Through pen and ink, Kirsten Shelton brings the Southeast rain forest to life with almost a photographic clarity.

She’s the featured artist this month at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum  and a guest on Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon.

Also on this program:

  • A winter-safety update from the Juneau Police Department
  • February’s Juneau arts scene. Nancy DeCherney’s First Friday arts preview.

Sheli DeLaney is Tuesday’s host. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications