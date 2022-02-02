KTOO

Economy | Politics | State Government

Alaska Senate passes bill to maintain website aimed at spending transparency

by

Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, pauses during a comment in a Senate Finance Committee meeting at the Capitol in Juneau in March 2020. On Wednesday, the Senate passed a bill Wielechowski sponsored that would require the state to maintain the Alaska Checkbook Online website. (Photo by Klas Stolpe/KTOO)

The Alaska Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would ensure the state maintains its website that allows the public to examine how state money is being spent.

The Alaska Checkbook Online was launched by former Gov. Sarah Palin in 2008. It allows the public to search the amount of every payment by the state and who received it. But the site went through a period for nearly a year, beginning in April 2020, when the Department of Administration took it down.  

Anchorage Democratic Sen. Bill Wielechowski said he wanted to make sure that the public can access the information easily. 

“We started to hear from Alaskans who said, ‘Hey, it’s clunky, it’s hard to use, but we still want to know where our money’s being spent,'” he said. “They couldn’t find it at all, it just wasn’t online.”

He sponsored Senate Bill 25, which would require that the information be posted monthly. 

The bill would require that the information be searchable on the website, rather than in files that have to be downloaded first. 

Wielechowski said it could prevent wasteful spending.

“Fundamentally, for the citizens, it’s just good government,” he said. “It’s government transparency. But there are also arguments made, and I’ve heard from contractors who say: ‘You know, I like to go in and look and find out what’s being bid, so that I can make a more efficient bid, save the state money, on a contract.’”

The bill also would expand the information available on the site to include all monthly revenue for each state agency. The monthly balances for state savings accounts and the permanent fund’s earnings reserve would also be required.

It would require posting annual salary, travel, relocation and per diem expense information for the leaders of the administration, the university and public corporations. 

The number of employees of state agencies for each of the last 10 years would also be posted. 

Wielechowski sponsored a similar bill shortly before the Palin administration launched the website. The Senate passed it in 2008, but the House didn’t.

The House now will decide whether to pass the new bill and send it to Gov. Mike Dunleavy to sign or veto. 

 

Andrew Kitchenman

State Government Reporter, Alaska Public Media & KTOO

State government plays an outsized role in the life of Alaskans. As the state continues to go through the painful process of deciding what its priorities are, I bring Alaskans to the scene of a government in transition.

Read next

State will pay $495,000 to two psychiatrists Dunleavy fired from API

It will cost the state of Alaska nearly half a million dollars to settle with two doctors Gov. Mike Dunleavy fired from the state psychiatric hospital for refusing to take what they deemed a political loyalty pledge. The settlement between ends the case, with no admission of fault.

The Alaska House of Representatives is largely empty during a technical session, due to many of its members being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 2, 2022, in the Alaska State Capitol. (Screen capture of Gavel Alaska)

Alaska House cancels regular floor session due to members being exposed to COVID-19

House Speaker Louise Stutes said in a statement that contact tracing was ongoing.

A man speaks to an audience from a stage

Kenai Rep. Gillham on the mend after heart attack

Gillham encourages anyone with a history of heart issues in their family to get checked out by their doctor.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications