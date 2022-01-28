Part 3. Juneau HomeBridge program open house

Mark Gunkel, advisory teacher for the Juneau School District HomeBridge program
Why interest in homeschooling in the Juneau School District remains strong. How enrollment in the HomeBridge program has grown from 35 students two years ago, to 450 last year. Enrollment remains strong, between 250-275 students this school year.
