Part 3. Juneau HomeBridge program open house

Part of From the Andes to the Alps, Ulyana Horodyskyj on science in extreme environments. Interest in Juneau homeschooling still strong.

Mark Gunkel, advisory teacher for the Juneau School District HomeBridge program
Why interest in homeschooling in the Juneau School District remains strong. How enrollment in the HomeBridge program has grown from 35 students two years ago, to 450 last year.  Enrollment remains strong, between 250-275 students this school year.

Also in this show:

