KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Part 1. Adventures in science and mountaineering.

Part of From the Andes to the Alps, Ulyana Horodyskyj on science in extreme environments. Interest in Juneau homeschooling still strong.

Ulyana Horodyskyj
Ulyana Horodyskyj uses her skills as both a scientist and a mountaineer to research the impacts of climate change in some of the world’s most extreme environments. She talks about her recent visit to an Andes mountainside, where a plane crashed 50 years ago. Out of 45 passengers, sixteen survived after 75 harrowing days.

 

Also in this show:

