KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Part 2. City Manager Rorie Watt on climbing out of the pandemic

Part of From the Andes to the Alps, Ulyana Horodyskyj on science in extreme environments. Interest in Juneau homeschooling still strong.

Rorie Watt, City and Borough of Juneau Manager
As the City and Borough of Juneau emerges from the pandemic, Rorie Watt hopes he can move some important projects off of the back burner this year,  Among them: building a new city hall, moving the Juneau-Douglas City Museum to a new location, and utilizing the new tourism director position to build better relationships between the cruise ship industry and the community.

Also in this show:

