From the Andes to the Alps, Ulyana Horodyskyj on science in extreme environments. Interest in Juneau homeschooling still strong.

Science and mountaineering go hand in hand for Ulyana Horodyskyj. On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, she’ll talk about her recent trip to the Andes to view the wreckage of plane that crashed in a mountainside 50 years ago, recently exposed by a melting glacier.

She’ll also talk about conducting research in extreme environments and the challenges of being a woman in science

Also on this program:

HomeBridge, the Juneau School District’s home school program.

