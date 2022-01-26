From flood damage, to roof collapses to avalanche danger, it would seem that the City and Borough of Juneau is under assault from the weather.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, CBJ’s Emergency Services Manager, Tom Mattice will talk about staying safe through times of record rainfall and other weather threats.

How local breweries are teaming up to build a new public use cabin at Eaglecrest Ski area.Rhonda hosts Wednesday’s program.

Romeo the Wolf remembered in a month-long celebration.

Rhonda hosts Wednesday's program.

Listen to the whole show: