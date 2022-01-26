KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

CBJ response to weather-related emergencies. February is Romeo month. Breweries team up for Pour the Love 2022. - Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Snow, saturated with melt-water, was too much for some Juneau roofs to bear (Photo courtesy of Tom Mattice).

From flood damage, to roof collapses to avalanche danger, it would seem that the City and Borough of Juneau is under assault from the weather.

On  Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, CBJ’s Emergency Services Manager, Tom Mattice  will talk about staying safe through times of record rainfall and other weather threats.

  • How local breweries are teaming up to build a new public use cabin at Eaglecrest Ski area.Rhonda hosts Wednesday’s program.
  • Romeo the Wolf remembered in a month-long celebration.

Rhonda hosts Wednesday’s program.  You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

Listen to the whole show:

 

Part 1. Pour the Love fundraiser

Meghan Chambers, Evan Wood and Dave Scanlan
How local breweries are teaming up to help fund the a new public use cabin at Eaglecrest Ski Area.

 

Part 2. Romeo remembered in month-long celebration.

Todd Hunter, Juneau Composer. Orpheus Project Artistic Director.
The Orpheus Project is planning a month-long  series of events in February to celebrate the life of Romeo, the wolf, who wandered on the outskirts of Juneau and interacted with humans and their pets.

Although Romeo was a wild wolf, he enjoyed playing with dogs he met at Mendenhall Glacier. (Photo by Kim Elton, courtesy of Orpheus Project)

Part 3. CBJ response to weather threats.

Tom Mattice, Emergency Manager for the City and Borough of Juneau.
With record rains, following heavy snowfall in December, the weather has caused floods, roof collapses and avalanches. How the City of Borough of Juneau is responding to weather patterns that are unprecedented.

The edge of a recent avalanche (Photo courtesy of the City and Borough of Juneau).
