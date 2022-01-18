KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday, January 19th: Inspiring Girls Expeditions. Carin Silkaitis, new UAS Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences. Juneau Youth Services therapeutic foster care program. Big Brothers, Big Sisters take part in National Mentoring Month.      

by

Members of the 2019 Girls on Water team practicing their identification skills in Kachemak Bay. Photo by Lauren Sutton.

To lead and succeed. That’s the motto of the Inspiring Girls Expeditions program, which uses art and wilderness exploration to encourage more young women to pursue careers in science.

Group stretch time on the Chena River for the 2021 Girls in the Forest team. Photo by Klara Maisch.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at a summer science and art program for high school girls. How to apply for tuition-free expeditions that include mountaineering, pack-rafting, sea kayaking and rock climbing.

Also today:

  • Meet UAS’s new Dean of Arts and Sciences. Hear about Carin Silkaitis’ background in theatre.
  • What it takes to become a therapeutic foster parent. Why Juneau Youth Services needs more of them.
  • Big Brothers, Big Sisters is celebrating national mentoring month. How mentoring can make all the difference in a child’s life.

Rhonda McBride hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications