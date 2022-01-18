Wednesday, January 19th: Inspiring Girls Expeditions. Carin Silkaitis, new UAS Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences. Juneau Youth Services therapeutic foster care program. Big Brothers, Big Sisters take part in National Mentoring Month.      

To lead and succeed. That’s the motto of the Inspiring Girls Expeditions program, which uses art and wilderness exploration to encourage more young women to pursue careers in science.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at a summer science and art program for high school girls. How to apply for tuition-free expeditions that include mountaineering, pack-rafting, sea kayaking and rock climbing.

Also today:

Meet UAS’s new Dean of Arts and Sciences. Hear about Carin Silkaitis’ background in theatre.

What it takes to become a therapeutic foster parent. Why Juneau Youth Services needs more of them.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters is celebrating national mentoring month. How mentoring can make all the difference in a child’s life.

Rhonda McBride hosts today's program.