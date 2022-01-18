Riverbend Elementary classes will move to nearby church during school repairs

Juneau’s Riverbend Elementary School will move classes from its flooded Mendenhall Valley school to a nearby church facility while repairs are underway. That’s according to Principal Elizabeth Pisel-Davis, who posted on the school district’s website on Sunday.

Chapel by the Lake is about two miles up the road from Riverbend Elementary. Its reverend opened the building to students temporarily. Nearly all classrooms will fit in the facility.

The church building has a commercial kitchen and space where breakfast and lunch may be served to students. The University of Alaska Southeast has also offered up a classroom and its recreation center, according to the update.

Pisel-Davis wrote that she hopes students will be able to return to school in person at the Chapel by the Lake by the end of the week. Until then, the school is providing at-home learning materials to families.