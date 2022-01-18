KTOO

Interior | Politics | Southcentral | State Government | University of Alaska

Alaska Legislature to support students’ lawsuit to maintain scholarship fund

by

A sign on the campus of the University of Alaska Anchorage. On Monday, the Alaska Legislative Council voted to file a briefing in support of a lawsuits by university students to preserve funding in the Higher Education Investment Fund. (Photo by Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

The Alaska Legislature is supporting the lawsuit by university students against Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration to protect a fund that pays for scholarships.

A joint council of the House of Representatives and Senate on Monday approved filing a legal brief backing the lawsuit.

The Alaska Higher Education Investment Fund has held more than $400 million. Each year, money from the fund pays for Alaska Performance Scholarships, need-based Alaska Education Grants and the state program for medical students, known as WWAMI.

Dunleavy’s administration has said that the money in the fund must be swept into a state savings account if three-quarters of both legislative chambers don’t vote each year to maintain the funding. That vote failed last year.

Kodiak Republican Sen. Gary Stevens said emptying the fund would leave students uncertain about whether the scholarships would be available.

“The medical students are on a long-term program, and for them not to know from year to year to year how they’re going to be supported would be quite devastating,” he said.

Dunleavy has said that he supports funding the scholarships.

The Legislative Council’s vote to support the filing was 12 to 1.

Andrew Kitchenman

State Government Reporter, Alaska Public Media & KTOO

State government plays an outsized role in the life of Alaskans. As the state continues to go through the painful process of deciding what its priorities are, I bring Alaskans to the scene of a government in transition.

Read next

State says it’s prepping the Tazlina and hiring catamarans to bolster Southeast’s winter ferry schedule

The Alaska Department of Transportation recently signed contracts with at least two vendors to run catamarans to Southeast villages. But officials in coastal communities aren’t sure the passenger-only vessels will be able to meet residents’ immediate needs.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board of trustees chair Craig Richards, right, provides testimony to the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee on Jan. 17, 2022, in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO)

Alaska lawmakers grill Permanent Fund Corp. chair Richards over firing of executive director Rodell

The corporation’s board of trustees chair maintained that Rodell was an at-will state employee but declined to give details about why she was fired.

Why former Permanent Fund Corp. director believes firing was 'political retribution'

The abrupt firing of Permanent Fund Corporation Director Angela Rodell in December surprised and concerned many Alaskans, including some lawmakers.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications