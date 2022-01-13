KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Effective medical treatments for the omicron variant of COVID-19 are in short supply in Alaska
  • Juneau high school basketball and hockey players don’t need to wear masks while playing a game, with some caveats
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavey declared a disaster for Yakutat, Juneau, Haines and Skagway

Lyndsey Brollini

Local News Reporter, KTOO

