Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

In this newscast:
- Effective medical treatments for the omicron variant of COVID-19 are in short supply in Alaska
- Juneau high school basketball and hockey players don’t need to wear masks while playing a game, with some caveats
- Gov. Mike Dunleavey declared a disaster for Yakutat, Juneau, Haines and Skagway
