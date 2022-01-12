KTOO

Health | Southeast

SEARHC closes wilderness program for at-risk youth in Wrangell

by

An Alaska Island Community Services sign above the Alaska Crossings office entrance. AICS used to run the Crossings program, before it was absorbed by SEARHC.
(Photo by Sage Smiley/KSTK)

Wrangell is losing one of its largest private sector employers. Alaska Crossings, a wilderness program for at-risk youth, has been anchored on the island for more than two decades.

Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium announced in a statement Wednesday that, effective immediately, the wilderness expedition program would be permanently closed and resources consolidated with Raven’s Way — its other adolescent residential treatment program in Sitka.

That effectively dissolves the Wrangell-based behavioral health program that led wilderness expedition trips each summer for teens in Tongass National Forest.

The announcement was not completely unexpected. SEARHC had said it was exploring options for the Crossings program over the last year. At one point in 2020 it was considering moving some or all of the program to Sitka. But that didn’t happen.

At the time, Wrangell’s tribal government passed a resolution opposing Crossings’ move out of town, citing the program’s economic and social importance to the community of Wrangell.

Crossings employed more than 20 staffers in its Wrangell office, plus around 50 seasonal guides, and led expeditions for an average of 120 young people each year.

In a statement, SEARHC wrote that the COVID-19 pandemic had a big impact on its adolescent residential treatment programs. The tribal health provider stated that rising costs, lower patient enrollment and staffing issues forced SEARHC to reconsider its residential treatment structure.

SEARHC’s press release states it is working to transition “actively employed” Crossings staff to new roles within the health consortium.

It’s unclear whether that applies to seasonal guides, some of whom had already been given shift schedules for the upcoming summer season. SEARHC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wrangell Mayor Steve Prusynka, who helped found the program in 2001, declined to comment.

KSTK - Wrangell

KSTK is our partner station in Wrangell. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

A health worker approaches a car at a COVID testing site

Alaska reports daily COVID records as Anchorage hospitals feel pinch of omicron

The state health department tallied 1,967 new COVID cases on Monday and 2,414 cases on Tuesday, smashing records set last week. 

""

Ketchikan and Wrangell are running out of at-home COVID tests

At-home tests are in short supply across the country and throughout the state.

A man spinning a tinsel star

Bristol Bay sings for slavii, but celebrations look different this year

Slavii is a Russian Orthodox tradition in what’s now Ukraine, but it has a long history in communities around the state, including Bristol Bay.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications