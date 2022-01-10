Tuesday, January 11th: A helping hand for Juneau businesses that lost cruise ship revenue. Diabetes prevention. Juneau Audubon Society’s birds of the Bahamas.   

Some hardship grants are available for Juneau businesses that depend on large cruise ship passengers.
On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at what businesses may qualify.
Also on this program:
- An intensive diabetes prevention program is about to get underway aimed at helping its participants reclaim their health through better food choices, exercise and weight loss.
- Birds of the Bahamas, featured in this month’s presentation from the Juneau Audubon Society.
Sheli DeLaney hosts this Tuesday's program.