KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday, January 11th: A helping hand for Juneau businesses that lost cruise ship revenue. Diabetes prevention. Juneau Audubon Society’s birds of the Bahamas.   

by

The Norwegian Joy, NCL's latest megaship, will visit Alaska for the first time this summer. (Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Lines)
The Norwegian Joy, NCL’s second megaship, visited Alaska for the first time in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Lines)

Some hardship grants are available for Juneau businesses that depend on large cruise ship passengers.

On  this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at what businesses may qualify.

Also on this program:

  • An intensive diabetes prevention program is about to get underway aimed at helping its participants reclaim their health through better food choices, exercise and weight loss.
  • Birds of the Bahamas, featured in this month’s presentation from the Juneau Audubon Society.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Tuesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

 

 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications