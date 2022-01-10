KTOO

Newscast – Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

In this newscast:

  • Icy, hazardous conditions disrupt life all over Juneau
  • Another top-level Bartlett Reginal Hospital employee resigns
  • Juneau’s omicron wave of COVID-19 continues
  • The new COVID-19 variant is changing how the state gauges risk
  • Pre-filed bills aim to limit political campaign donations, limit legislators’ pay and change who runs the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
  • Alaska’s longest serving magistrate loses his job over writing partisan letters to the editor
  • Marine mammal biologists share lessons from their experience trying to nurse sick beluga whales back to health

