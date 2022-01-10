Newscast – Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

In this newscast:
- Icy, hazardous conditions disrupt life all over Juneau
- Another top-level Bartlett Reginal Hospital employee resigns
- Juneau’s omicron wave of COVID-19 continues
- The new COVID-19 variant is changing how the state gauges risk
- Pre-filed bills aim to limit political campaign donations, limit legislators’ pay and change who runs the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
- Alaska’s longest serving magistrate loses his job over writing partisan letters to the editor
- Marine mammal biologists share lessons from their experience trying to nurse sick beluga whales back to health