Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

In this newscast:

  • Wintry weather and omicron-related staff shortages lead Alaska Airlines to cancel hundreds of flights in and out of Seattle
  • Sealaska Heritage Institute gets a $2.9 million grant to help fund a totem pole trail along Juneau’s waterfront
  • KTOO’s Jennifer Pemberton recounts Juneau’s most impactful stories of 2021
  • Coast Alaska’s Jacob Resneck looks back at the fight over the Tongass National Forest’s Roadless Rule
  • Kodiak Island sets a record for the warmest December temperature in the state
  • A space technology company says Unalaska is a finalist for its satellite launch facility

