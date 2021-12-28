Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

In this newscast:
- Wintry weather and omicron-related staff shortages lead Alaska Airlines to cancel hundreds of flights in and out of Seattle
- Sealaska Heritage Institute gets a $2.9 million grant to help fund a totem pole trail along Juneau’s waterfront
- KTOO’s Jennifer Pemberton recounts Juneau’s most impactful stories of 2021
- Coast Alaska’s Jacob Resneck looks back at the fight over the Tongass National Forest’s Roadless Rule
- Kodiak Island sets a record for the warmest December temperature in the state
- A space technology company says Unalaska is a finalist for its satellite launch facility