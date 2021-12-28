KTOO

Politics | Southcentral | State Government

Former U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin to run for Alaska Legislature

by

Independent U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin. (Photo courtesy Emily Russell/Alaska Public Media)
Alyse Galvin in 2018. She was the Democratic-endorsed U.S. House candidate in 2018 and 2020. (Photo by Emily Russell/Alaska Public Media)

Alyse Galvin, the Democratic-endorsed U.S. House candidate in 2018 and 2020, will run for the Alaska Legislature in 2022, she said Monday.

Galvin has filed a letter of intent with the Alaska Public Offices Commission, but in a brief interview said she doesn’t yet know whether she will run for state House or state Senate. She will make that decision after the end of Alaska’s legally challenged redistricting process.

“I’m intending to run for Alaska Legislature. That’s the big news,” she said.

Galvin said she will run as an independent interested in joining a multiparty coalition.

Galvin’s decision means she likely will not challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, for a third time. Galvin didn’t rule out another run for federal office but said it would take the equivalent of an “earthquake” to change her mind.

No registered Democrats have yet entered the race for U.S. House or U.S. Senate.

Galvin is a registered nonpartisan voter, and under Alaska’s newly redrawn legislative districts, she lives in a Midtown Anchorage state House district with no incumbents. Rep. Harriet Drummond, D-Anchorage, currently represents the district but was redistricted into the same downtown Anchorage district as Rep. Zack Fields, D-Anchorage.

Jim Wright, a nonpartisan candidate, has also registered to run in the district. No Republicans or Democrats have signed up to run in the district, which has the fifth-strongest Democratic lean of Alaska’s 40 state House districts, according to preliminary estimates.

Galvin’s prospective state Senate district is currently represented by Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage, but the Alaska Democratic Party is urging Gray-Jackson to run for U.S. Senate instead. If that happens, the Senate district would have no incumbent.

Galvin declined to discuss Gray-Jackson’s possible U.S. Senate run.

The situation could change entirely if state judges rule Alaska’s newly drawn legislative districts unconstitutional. Five lawsuits were filed against the proposal approved in November, and those cases have been combined into a single sprawling lawsuit that will be decided by Feb. 15.

An almost-certain appeal will place the issue in front of the Alaska Supreme Court, which must rule by April 1.

Before she decides which race to join, “I’m going to wait and let the redistricting kind of settle down for a minute,” Galvin said.

Anchorage Daily News

Anchorage Daily News is our partner in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

