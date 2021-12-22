KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Thursday, December 23rd: Kwanzaa, a celebration of community, family and culture.

by

There are seven days of Kwanzaa, which begin this Sunday. And on each day of this celebration, a candle is lit to symbolize  one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

On this Thursday’s Culture Rich Conversations, the Black Awareness Association of Juneau will explore this celebration of family, community and culture, which started as a way to help African Americans reconnect to their African roots and heritage.

Christina Michelle hosts this week’s program. You can catch Culture Rich Conversations on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

Membership support ensures all of the programming and content you depend on and trust are funded. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications