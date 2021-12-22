Thursday, December 23rd: Kwanzaa, a celebration of community, family and culture.

There are seven days of Kwanzaa, which begin this Sunday. And on each day of this celebration, a candle is lit to symbolize one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

On this Thursday’s Culture Rich Conversations, the Black Awareness Association of Juneau will explore this celebration of family, community and culture, which started as a way to help African Americans reconnect to their African roots and heritage.

Christina Michelle hosts this week’s program. You can catch Culture Rich Conversations on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.