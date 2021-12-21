Tuesday, December 21st: Juneau March for Voting Rights.  Healthy Holiday Eating. JAMHI Health and Wellness offers pediatric care. 

A march to promote equal access to the ballot box is planned for 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, starting at Marine Park.

On Juneau Afternoon, organizers of the rally will explain why Alaskans need to stay vigilant when it comes to protecting voting rights.

Also in this program:

Setting the table for healthy holiday eating.

Why JAMHI Health and Wellness has added a pediatrician to its staff.

Rhonda McBride hosts Thursday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.