Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

In this newscast:
- No damage reported after a moderate earthquake strikes in Lake Clark National Park
- A nonprofit report shows that federal COVID money pumped up federal grants to Alaska in 2020 by nearly a third
- A Delta junction man accused of threatening to kill Alaska’s U.S. senators files paperwork to change his not guilty plea
- Alaska’s top epidemiologist discusses the state’s status with the omicron variant
- The Alaska Police Standards Council elects a chair without a law enforcement background for the first time in decades
- The Alaska Wildlife Alliance publishes a report on people and dogs accidentally caught in traps