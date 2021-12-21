KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

  • No damage reported after a moderate earthquake strikes in Lake Clark National Park
  • A nonprofit report shows that federal COVID money pumped up federal grants to Alaska in 2020 by nearly a third
  • A Delta junction man accused of threatening to kill Alaska’s U.S. senators files paperwork to change his not guilty plea
  • Alaska’s top epidemiologist discusses the state’s status with the omicron variant
  • The Alaska Police Standards Council elects a chair without a law enforcement background for the first time in decades
  • The Alaska Wildlife Alliance publishes a report on people and dogs accidentally caught in traps

