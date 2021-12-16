Thursday, December 16th: Beyond the 50th anniversary of ANCSA. 

Our special series on the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act continues on this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, with a look at some of the unfinished business of ANCSA and its impact on future generations.

Joaqlin Estus and Meghan Sullivan are the featured guests. Both work as correspondents for Indian Country Today.

Sullivan, as the granddaughter of Mary Jane Fate, one of the early leaders in the land claims fight, has a personal connection to the story of ANCSA.

Also in this program: highlights from Alice Glenn’s interview with Diane Benson, a longtime Native activist who hosted “Caught in the Act,” a documentary that airs tonight, as part KTOO 360 TV’s Thursday night flashback series on ANCSA.

Listen to the program:

Rhonda McBride hosts Thursday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.