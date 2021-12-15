KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • Alaska’s Redistricting Board faces four lawsuits over its newly drawn legislative districts
  • Leaders for a ballot initiative seek state recognition of tribal sovereignty
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s seeking another $5 million grant to market Alaska to visitors
  • U.S. Rep. Don Young votes against holding former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt
  • Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson briefly ordered a halt in water fluoridation
  • A support group forms in Juneau for people who’ve experienced the loss of a pregnancy or infant
  • State officials report two new COVID-19 deaths

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications