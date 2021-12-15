Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

In this newscast:
- Alaska’s Redistricting Board faces four lawsuits over its newly drawn legislative districts
- Leaders for a ballot initiative seek state recognition of tribal sovereignty
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s seeking another $5 million grant to market Alaska to visitors
- U.S. Rep. Don Young votes against holding former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt
- Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson briefly ordered a halt in water fluoridation
- A support group forms in Juneau for people who’ve experienced the loss of a pregnancy or infant
- State officials report two new COVID-19 deaths