KTOO

Aging | Federal Government | Politics

‘You don’t want a young puppy’: Young shores up support with Alaska Federation of Natives

by

U.S. Rep. Don Young (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

As the annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention got underway Monday, Alaska Congressman Don Young announced that Inupiaq business executive Tara Sweeney is one of his campaign co-chairs.

Sweeney, a former AFN co-chair, served as assistant secretary of Interior for Indian Affairs in the Trump administration and is a longtime executive at Arctic Slope Regional Corporation.

Young’s campaign made the announcement the same day he addressed the AFN convention.

“I am a person that you’ve always been able to ask me for help for something that you wish to get done,” he told the online convention. “And I’ll continue to do that. Because I listen to you and what you really want.”

Young is 88 years old and has been in office nearly 49 years. He told the convention he knows that some people question his capabilities, but he said with longevity comes wisdom.

“You don’t want a young puppy on this job right now,” he said. “This is very, very important, the next two years. We have some big challenges before us nationally that can affect you tremendously. So I want to be here to serve you.”

Young also congratulated AFN on the 50th anniversary of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. He admitted he had his doubts that it would work but says Native people rose to meet the challenges.

Young now has two campaign co-chairs: Sweeney and state Sen. Josh Revak, R-Anchorage. The selection of two well-connected Republicans adds weight to the campaign and helps dispel persistent rumors that Young intends to retire before Election Day.

Four candidates have filed with the Federal Elections Commission to challenge Young, including Nicholas Begich III, the grandson of the congressman who previously held the seat.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

The Alaska Redistricting Board took the final legal steps to adopt this legislative district map on Nov. 10, 2021. (Screen capture from Redistricting Board website)

Four lawsuits challenge Alaska Redistricting Board's new legislative map

Each lawsuit argues that communities were wrongly placed in the same district with other communities they have little in common with. 

Lt. Governor Kevin Meyer listens to Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveil his budget proposal on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Lt. Gov. Meyer defends handling of Alaska's last election, as he and governor weigh the next one

Dunleavy could take heat from supporters regardless of what he decides. Meyer is at the center of criticism from conservative voters in places like the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, who are unhappy with how last year’s election was conducted. 

Inside the growing alliance between anti-vaccine activists and pro-Trump Republicans

The synergy between real politics and imagined dangers that is bringing the pro-Trump movement and anti-vaccine activists together. But the result of this union increasingly appears to be an even higher death toll from COVID-19.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications