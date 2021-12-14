Wednesday, December 15, 2021: Santa Claus is coming to Juneau. Juneau Piano Series. Tim Spengler’s new book, Boojum Tree, Vibestream 2021.

When Santa Claus comes to Juneau, his reindeer get to take a break, as he rides in style atop a Capital City Fire and Rescue truck.

Today on Juneau Afternoon, we’ll have all the details about Santa’s ride through town, that do include a few COVID safety measures. Yes, you’ll have to refrain from hugging Santa and Mrs. Clause. But there will be lots of holiday cheer to go around and plenty of candy canes for all.

Also today:

The Juneau Piano Series is back with two new concerts.

Tim Spengler, a Juneau writer, talks about his new book, Boojum Tree.

Vibestream 2021, a concert streamed on the web that features Alaskan talent.

Cheryl Snyder hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.