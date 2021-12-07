Wednesday, December 8th: Tracking COVID-19 in Juneau. John Thill, Juneau’s new public library director. Juneau Arts and Humanities Council December update. Preview of KTOO documentary, ANCSA from the Archives.

The City and Borough of Juneau recently began providing self-testing kits for COVID-19. While they’re convenient and provide quick results, there’s a drawback. It’ll be harder to track the spread of the virus.

On Juneau Afternoon today, a status report on the pandemic from the City and Borough of Juneau. Also, a look at what we can do to avoid another spike in COVID during the holiday season.

Also, today:

Meet John Thill, the new director of the Juneau Public Library.

A December update from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Preview of ANCSA from the Archives, a new KTOO documentary that looks at rare footage from the earliest days of the fight for Native land claims

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.