KTOO

Coronavirus | State Government

State to extend contract with out-of-state health workers brought up to help strained hospitals

by

Jose Urrutia gets a nostril swab on Wednesday afternoon at the Loussac Library, one of Anchorage’s free COVID-19 testing sites. The municipality has seen a significant increase in the amount of individuals getting tested for COVID-19 this month. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska health officials say they’re extending the contract for the more than 400 out-of-state health care workers who came to help local hospitals strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, the state contracted with DLH Solutions for $87 million to bring the workers up to Alaska.

The roughly 470 health care workers have individual contracts, and state officials are working with the contractor to figure out which workers will opt to extend, said state public health division Section Chief Gene Wiseman.

“Identify those who are not going to renew their contract, source new workers to come and then hopefully have them cross over with a couple of days of overlap,” Wiseman said on Thursday during a call with reporters. “So that onboarding can happen and minimize any impact on facilities’ operating schedules.”

While the contracted workers won’t be in the state forever, Wiseman said he’s received positive feedback from hospitals around the state about the extra help.

“They’ve allowed hospitals and administration that pressure relief to focus on the long-term solutions and problems,” Wiseman said.

Wiseman said the contract was initially for 90 days and has been extended to Jan. 20. He said the state is applying for FEMA to fully reimburse the extension. The original contract can also be reimbursed through FEMA, he said.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you when you need it. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

Inside the growing alliance between anti-vaccine activists and pro-Trump Republicans

The synergy between real politics and imagined dangers that is bringing the pro-Trump movement and anti-vaccine activists together. But the result of this union increasingly appears to be an even higher death toll from COVID-19.

An above-ground section of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System near the Toolik Lake Research Station in the North Slope Borough. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska's Energy Desk)

Oil prices plunge amid omicron variant concerns

A barrel of Alaska North Slope crude was about $71 on Monday, $11 less than the week of Thanksgiving. 

Most Alaskans who died with COVID-19 had underlying health conditions, state report finds

More than 650 Alaskans died from COVID-19 by the end of September.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications