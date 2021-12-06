Alaska ferries add January sailings after lawmakers scramble to plan travel ahead of session

Some Alaska lawmakers and aides who normally take a ferry to Juneau for the legislative session were scrambling to make travel plans when they found out the Matanuska would not be back in service before the new year as planned.

Late last week, the Alaska Marine Highway System had no sailings from Haines to Juneau for January. The ferry system is how many legislators get themselves and their vehicles to Juneau for the session.

Over the weekend, though, new trips were added for the LeConte and Kennicott and everyone who had planned to go from Haines to Juneau was rebooked.

Rep. Andy Josephson, a Democrat, usually packs up what he needs for the session in his car, and drives from Anchorage to Haines and takes a ferry to Juneau. He changed his plans and will ship the car from Whittier and fly to Juneau.

He said he will miss his annual routine.

“I’m not one who’s objected to having to do it that way, and make the drive through the Yukon and British Columbia,” he said. “I got some satisfaction out of it.”

Juneau Democratic Sen. Jesse Kiehl said the ferry system should be prepared to avoid situations like what happened last week. He said he appreciates that the system rebooked passengers for other trips, but it’s too late for those who had to make alternative travel plans.

“That is a good adjustment,” he said. “Now, it’s cold comfort if you’re a citizen who bought all their plane tickets and hotels and now has to change all their reservations and stay extra nights somewhere.”

The first day of the legislative session is scheduled for Jan. 18.