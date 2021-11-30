Tuesday, November 30: Sealaska Heritage Institute’s vision for North Coast Arts. Wreaths to remember veterans. Juneau Parks and Recreation winter programs. Fawn Waterfield Exhibition.

A travel writer recently called Juneau an “epicenter for Indigenous art,” a vision that Sealaska Heritage Institute has been pursuing with its new arts campus.

On Juneau Afternoon today, Karen Groven, the art director for the institute, will talk about the new partnerships SHI has made to turn this dream into a reality.

Also. today:

Wreaths Across America, a program to remember veterans and their service to the country.

How to keep busy in the winter. CBJ’s Parks and Recreation department has plenty of ways to do that.

And why art is a process of experimentation for Fawn Waterfield.

Sheli DeLaney hosts today's program.