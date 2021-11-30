KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday, November 30: Sealaska Heritage Institute’s vision for North Coast Arts. Wreaths to remember veterans. Juneau Parks and Recreation winter programs. Fawn Waterfield Exhibition.

Sealaska Arts Campus, Artist’s rendering.

A travel writer recently called Juneau an “epicenter for Indigenous art,” a vision that Sealaska Heritage Institute has been pursuing with its new arts campus.

On Juneau Afternoon today, Karen Groven, the art director for the institute, will talk about the new partnerships SHI has made to turn this dream into a reality.

Also. today:

  • Wreaths Across America, a program to remember veterans and their service to the country.
  • How to keep busy in the winter. CBJ’s Parks and Recreation department has plenty of ways to do that.
  • And why art is a process of experimentation for Fawn Waterfield.

 

Fawn Waterfield’s work will be on display at the Juneau Arts and Humanity Council’s gallery from December 3-30.

Sheli DeLaney hosts today’s program.  You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

 

