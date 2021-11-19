Thursday, November 18th: ANCSA@50. The Journey Continues Companion Radio Broadcast. Emil Notti inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame. The early years of ANCSA

The 50th Anniversary of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act has put many Native leaders in the spotlight, including Emil Notti, who was the first president of the Alaska Federation of Natives.

Notti was recently inducted into the National Native American Indian Hall of Fame for his advocacy of Native land rights.

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon, Rhonda McBride continues her Thursday ANCSA flashback series, with Nellie Moore and Joaqlin Estus, two longtime Alaska Native journalists, as well as Paul Ongtooguk, an ANCSA historian. They look back on how Notti navigated tumultuous times, with his quiet, low-key leadership style — qualities that may have made him the right person, in the right place, at the right time.

Also Nellie Moore and Tim Bradner, a longtime Alaska natural resources reporter, look at the birth of Alaska Native corporations and their early struggles to survive.

Listen to the program:

