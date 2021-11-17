Wednesday, November 17th, 2021: Mothertrucker, a book about the power of female friendships and healing. Farai Chideya, host of Our Body Politic. The story behind “Juneau Grown,” a Montessori Borealis student business.

Amy Butcher teaches creative writing at Ohio Wesleyan University, but her Alaska connections run deep. She spends her summers teaching students at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp and most recently came out with a book called “Mothertrucker,” a portrait of a long haul driver on the Dalton Highway, who commanded respect in a male-dominated business.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, KTOO’s Sheli DeLaney will talk with Butcher about her book – a story that’s also about the power of female friendships and healing from abusive relationships.

Butcher’s book is based on a white-knuckle road trip up the Dalton Highway, that she took with Joy “Mothertrucker” Weibe, who at the time, was the only female ice road trucker in America.

Also in today’s program:

A conversation with Farai Chideya, about her show, Our Body Politic

First hand lessons in entrepreneurship at the Montessori Borealis school.

