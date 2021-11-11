Thursday, November 11th: ANCSA, The Women Behind the Act 

Although the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act is about to turn fifty, most Alaskans know very little about it.

To hear about how this high-stakes drama changed our state forever, mark your calendars for Thursdays at 8:00 p.m.

That’s when KTOO 360TV is running “ANCSA@50: The Journey Continues,” a series of films and documentaries leading up to the 50th anniversary of claims act on December 18th.

There’s a companion radio series, which airs on Juneau Afternoon on Thursdays, to give you the back story on the TV shows, which were produced on ANCSA’s 20, 30 and 40-year milestones.

This Thursday night’s episode is called, “Women Behind the Act,” which looks at the role Native women played in the land claims fight, one that history has mostly ignored but is full of strange but true stories.

On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, Paul Ongtooguk, an ANCSA history expert, and two veteran Alaska Native journalists, Nellie Moore and Joaqlin Estus, will provide context and analysis for tonight’s TV program.

Rhonda McBride hosts this Thursday’s program. You catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO.