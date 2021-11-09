Wednesday, November 10th: Alaska Native Success Initiative for college students. Sioux Douglas named Philanthropist of the Year. KTOO celebrates National Public Radio Music Day. Jensen-Olson Arboretum raffle. 

The University of Alaska, Native corporations and tribes are teaming up to help Native students not just survive, but thrive.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Ronalda Cadiente Brown and Pearl Brower will talk about their work on the Alaska Native Success Initiative – and efforts to create a more welcoming environment for Native college students.

Also on this program:

Juneau’s Philanthropist of the Year, a name familiar to many for her longtime community service.

KTOO celebrates National Public Radio Music Day… How music has become even more important since the pandemic.

And how you can help the Jensen-Olson Arboretum: an urban oasis for gardeners and flower-lovers alike.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 7 p.m. on KTOO.