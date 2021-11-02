Wednesday, November 3rd: Ben Huff’s Atomic Island exhibit opens at the Alaska State Museum. Apela Colorado’s book, “Women Between the Worlds.” Rock Aak’w, ready to rock. Update on Juneau Police Department’s recruitment efforts.     

Ben Huff is a photographer, who seems to favor haunting landscapes. His latest project, Atomic Island, took him to Adak, a cold war outpost in the Aleutians that time seems to have forgotten.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Huff will talk about his photographs of Adak, which will be featured in a new exhibit at the Alaska State Museum.

Also on this program:

Rock Aak’w is about to launch, the first Indigenous music festival of its kind in Alaska.

Apela Colorado, founder of the Worldwide Indigenous Science Network, explains why she believes Indigenous knowledge is the key to saving humanity.

How programs like the Juneau Police Cadets and Citizen Academy help to generate interest in law enforcement careers.

Sheli Delaney hosts this Wednesday’s program. You catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO.