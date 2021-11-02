KTOO

Health

Judge temporarily halts Alaska abortion restrictions during Planned Parenthood lawsuit

by

People rally for abortion rights in front of the Capitol on May 21, 2019 (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)

An Alaska Superior Court judge has issued a preliminary injunction halting part of a state law that restricts who can conduct abortions.

Judge Josie Garton issued a ruling on Tuesday that allows nonphysician health care providers, such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants, to provide medication to induce abortion.

The case was brought by a branch of Planned Parenthood that serves the Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky. The organization filed a lawsuit in 2019 against a law that prohibits anyone other than a licensed physician from performing abortions.

Alaska is one of many states that have laws saying only certified doctors can perform abortions. Proponents say they help prevent unsafe abortions.

Planned Parenthood argues the concern is outdated, especially now that nurse practitioners and other nonphysicians already prescribe the so-called “abortion” pill to help women following miscarriages.

The injunction only applies to medication abortions. The case will be decided at trial, scheduled for July.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Rep. David Eastman listens to discussion on the House floor following a 31 to 6 vote to remove him from the Select Committee on Legislative Ethics on Jan. 31, 2018.

Progressive groups call for removal of Rep. Eastman and other Alaska lawmakers who challenged presidential election results

"As a state legislator he has a special responsibility not to do that kind of thing," said Hodes. "He's just in gross violation of the oath of office that he took as a legislator, not to mention the oath that all of us former officers swore when we were commissioned in the Army."

Bill Ferguson exits a voting booth at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center, one of two available precincts in Bethel, Alaska on November 8, 2016. (Photo by Katie Basile/KYUK)

An initiative proposes to overhaul Alaska’s elections. But not everyone thinks they’re broken.

Ballot Measure 2, would mandate more transparency about who’s funding independent spending groups that operate in Alaska’s elections — but its two most ambitious provisions target the election process itself.

Planned Parenthood sues Alaska over law requiring abortion providers to be doctors

The lawsuit seeks to allow nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified nurse midwives to provide abortions.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications