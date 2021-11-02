7 hunters stranded at fish camp on Yukon River

A group of seven hunters has been stuck at a fish camp on the Yukon River for five days, according to reports from Emmonak Search and Rescue and Alaska State Troopers.

Emmonak Search and Rescue said that the group was on its way back from a hunting trip, but stopped off at a fish camp when the ice buildup became too thick for them to boat back down. They’re currently stuck about 20 miles east of Emmonak.

The group has been in communication with local search and rescue groups via an InReach satellite communication device. The boaters have shelter, supplies and have been able to stay warm.

Monday was the first time rescuers were able to reach the group’s location. Alaska State Troopers were able to drop off food and medications.

A spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers said that the troopers have known of the hunters’ location for four days. He said that troopers are waiting for a break in the foggy, turbulent weather so that they can charter an aircraft to pick the trapped hunters up from the fish camp east of Emmonak.